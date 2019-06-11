This past Monday, Meek Mill, along with six other individuals, were honoured at the seventh annual McSilver Awards at New York University. The celebration was set in place to honour and acknowledge the "Vanguards for Social Justice who are prominent in their fields and unafraid to use their platforms to help create a more equitable and just world." The latter is timely considering Meek's notable community work and prison reform efforts via his affiliation with the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance. In a statement provided by the Philly rapper, he shared: "I’m honoured by this recognition."

"When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform. Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system," he added. Moreover, the rapper reflected on trying times. "I’ve been beat by police, I’ve been locked in penitentiaries, I’ve been on probation much of my life... I’ve never seen much justice, & so I wanted to take giants in every field that I could think of and make justice in this country."

[Via]