A couple weeks ago, we reported a story about a Philadelphia man who was arrested for not being able to afford court fees that he had accumulated after being involved in a robbery ten years ago. The 29-year-old man, named Maurice Hudson, owed $1,941, but claimed working on a janitor's salary ($150/week) and taking care of three children did not allow him to pay it off. In February, Judge Genece Brinkley gave Hudson a sentence of 18 to 36 months because of his inability to settle his debt.

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin caught wind of this story and immediately tried to get involved. They are the founding partners of REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit organization concerned with criminal justice, so this situation fell within their jurisdiction. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Meek and Rubin visited Hudson at State Correctional Institution in Phoenix and it turns out this meeting played a role in Hudson being released from jail on Friday (Nov. 22).

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reviewed Hudson's case and decided to free Hudson, calling his sentence an "egregious error." After he was released, he participated in a press conference with lawyers and supporters who fought on his behalf. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Cheryl Brooks from the Philadelphia Defenders Association; CNN analyst Van Jones, who was representing the Reform Alliance; state Rep. Jordan Harris; and lawyers from the ACL.