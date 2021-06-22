It's been several years since Meek Mill dropped off his last studio album Championships, a project that was arguably his strongest body of work to date. And while he hasn't been entirely inactive, delivering holdover singles like the recent "Flamerz Flow," the wait for his fifth studio album is beginning to take a toll on fans.

Luckily, Meek has been hard at work in the studio, taking to Instagram to showcase some of his upcoming handiwork. "I been on some shit lately," he teases. "Give me 30 days. Had to go east to get back."

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Joined by an entourage of well over a dozen, Meek showcases some bars on an as-of-yet-unreleased track, presumably drawn from his untitled new album. "Shit, I been goin' a long time, I know they sick of me ya'll," he spits, over a low-key instrumental. "Got me switching up my flow again, switching up my ho again / Everybody been changing got me switching up my bro again / my dog did his bid, he got back home and switched his pole again / And I didn't even tell him to slide, he tried to go again / Once he got active, I said 'go again.'"

While we have yet to have any concrete word on a potential release for Meek's anticipated drop, his "30 day" teaser could mean we're looking at a potential July release. Furthering that narrative is a prior warning from Meek, who previously expressed his desire to "terrorize this rap shit" in the summer of 2021.

Check out the snippet and be sure to sound off if you're excited for Meek Mill's next studio album.