Many people across America took to social media to celebrate National Sons Day yesterday (March 4), and Meek Mill followed suit as well by hanging heavy with his son Rihmeek Williams and Houston Rockets star player James Harden.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Meek and Harden have been good friends for some time now, seen above together back in 2018 at a Halloween party thrown by LaLa Anthony and Lenny S in New York City. "Papi," the name Meek affectionately refers to Rihmeek by, seemed to be enjoying his time with pops and Uncle James based off the big smile and peace sign he's throwing up in a pic they took together. Both fellas are looking pretty sharp too, with Rihmeek donning a clean red puffer jacket by Burberry Kids and Harden, as expected, donning an adidas sweatsuit given his role as a brand ambassador for the Three Stripes. "Papi x Jh vibes," Meek wrote as a caption to the pic on IG, and followed up with a fitting #nationalsonsday hashtag to bring the moment together. Shoutout to Meek though for this because, well, did any of you even know yesterday was National Sons Day?

Take a look at Meek Mill's photo of his son with James Harden below, and we hope all the fathers out there enjoyed the occasion.