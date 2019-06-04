After spending so much time fighting back against unjust court systems that were working in biased ways against him, Meek Mill is finally getting a fair shot at things. The Philadelphia rapper has spent his entire adult life on probation and he is now working to possibly have his original conviction overturned.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Philadelphia District Attorney agrees with Meek's legal team in that Judge Genece Brinkley, who has presided over his case for years, was not being objective with the artist. After it was alleged that she asked for a shoutout in a song by Nicki Minaj and Meek, that became clear to us all. Finally, there is some progress being made because today, it was revealed that Meek was granted a hearing to possibly have his original conviction overturned in front of Superior Court Judges.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Meek's legal team will work to clear the rapper's name once and for all, being given the opportunity to present the overwhelming amount of evidence that their client did not do what he is being accused of. The initial charges against Meek Mill are for allegedly dealing drugs and pointing guns at a police officer, which are two things that Meek has denied. Jerold Gibson, a police officer, also went against his partner Reginald Graham to side with Meek, agreeing with Meek's side of the story.

The rapper's lawyer Jordan Siev has issued a statement on the upcoming hearing that will take place on July 16. "We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated," he wrote. "In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all."