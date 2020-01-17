Meek Mill Grabs Farruko For Merengue-Inspired "Uptown II" Single

Meek Mill continues to remain active recently booking his first film role and now contributing to the star-studded Bad Boys For Life soundtrack. This time around the Philly rapper enlists Puerto Rican singer/songwriter, Farruko, to take listeners on a trip to Miami Beach with the Dream Chaser Records head honcho in the new single "Uptown II."

On the merengue-inspired instrumentation layered with trumpets, high-tempo drum sequencing, and thudding 808 drums, Meek utilizes his patented quick flow to cut up the DJ Khaled-produced instrumental. Farruko stays true to his Puertorriqueño roots contributing to the chorus of the track in Spanish. Meek keeps his verses light-hearted, similar to that of the content he provided early on his career.

With luck on his side and a potential album on the way, we can expect to hear much more from the "What's Free" rapper. Check out the sequel of "Uptown Vibes" from Meek Mill's Championships album, "Uptown II" featuring Farruko in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, made that La Ferrari do a trick (Doin' tricks, skrrt)

Tag it, then I freeze it, now she it (Now she it)

Nah, n***a, it ain't called trickin' when you rich (This ain't that)

When buyin' the bag, it's like you gettin' a 50 Cent, whoa

Real baller, PM and I will call her

Lotta tickets, I should be a will-caller

Lotta b***hes, break her heart, I feel for her

Trill n***a, still I pay her bills for her, whoa