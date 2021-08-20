Despite having one of the best flows in hip-hop, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is also known for being one of the clumsiest artists in the game. We've seen viral videos of Meek slipping down some icy stairs, falling off his dirt bike, and more. And of course, there's that one photo of Meek eating french fries off of his legs while he sat in the pool, which continues to be popular online.

This week, a new video has surfaced of the rapper diving into a massive pool, but he failed miserably, belly-flopping in a very non-graceful manner. The video has been picking up traction online as people are reacting to it.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Meek rented out the DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for rapper Vory's birthday. It's the largest indoor waterpark in the country, and Meek was clearly excited to test out the waters. He attempted to dive head-first into the water, but he ended up belly-flopping, coming up to breathe with a huge smile on his face. It might not have looked nice, but he had fun, and that's all that matters.

Meek responded to the belly-flop on Instagram Stories, explaining, "This a cup not a dive the water low... we cup in Philly."

This comes after Meek showed off the inside of his New York City apartment, which looks stunning. Check that out here, and be sure to watch the video of Meek's belly-flop below.



Instagram

