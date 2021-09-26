Meek Mill is gearing up to release a brand new project next Friday called "Expensive Pain." It has been a while since we got a full-length project from Meek and fans are eager to see what he has been working on. Based on his public comments, this album promises to be his best yet and we're sure he has a lot to speak on given everything that has happened over the last little while.

On Saturday night, Meek was out on the town in New York City as he performed at the massive Global Citizen event. There were tens of thousands of fans in attendance to see numerous artists perform, and Meek go to come out at night.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

As you can see in the video clip below, Meek came out to "Dreams And Nightmares Intro" which is one of the most iconic songs he has ever made. Everyone knows this track by now and if you play sports, you have probably gotten hyped up to it. The energy of the song was matched by the crowd as everyone was jumping up and down as Meek enthusiastically performed the track that never seems to get old.

With Meek's new album dropping soon, his concerts will be filled with new music, which is certainly an exciting prospect for his fans. Let us know what you want from Meek's new album, in the comments section below.

Also, be sure to watch the clip from his performance, right here.