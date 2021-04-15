We were overdue for a Meek Mill moment and he delivered earlier today (April 14). The Philly rapper often gives his takes on memes and pop culture, but it was his response to one of Justin LaBoy's posts that made him a trending topic. LaBoy is known for his funny quotes that he posts to his uber-popular Instagram page, and Meek has, in the past, reposted and commented. This time, however, it caused the rapper to take a few hits online.

LaBoy shared an image that reads, "Watch your PH balance not my page." In the caption, he added, "Happy Wednesday [!!] Have a blessed day [fingers peace sign][crying laughing emojis." Meek hopped in the comments to share that he didn't quite understand the message.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"What is a ph balance ... sounds like a excuse [nauseaus emoji] lol," Meek replied. It didn't take but a blink of an eye for screenshots to be shared and soon, Meek found himself being teased by a global audience. As always, the rapper took it all in stride but we're sure he's been informed on what a pH balance is.

Check out a few reactions below.