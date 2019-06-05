Meek Mill Gets Real In New Video For "Oodles O'Noodles Babies"

Meek Mill drops a cinematic flick for "Oodles O'Noodles Babies."

Meek Mill is the owner of one of the best albums of 2018 in Championships. After his release from prison, Meek triumphantly returned to the spotlight and came through with a solid body of work. There is a lot to unpack on Championships but the general tone of the album is celebratory. The Philadelphia rapper started as nothing and ended up as one of the biggest rappers in the world. Still, he's treated unfairly on a regular basis. Recently, Meek was granted the opportunity to present his case in front of a different judge and because of that, he has a chance to have his original conviction overturned. We're keeping a close eye on that situation but the artist is still unleashing new content on us all. Today, he premieres the video for "Oodles O'Noodles Babies."

The clip for "Oodles O'Noodles Babies" is cinematic, beginning with a typical rating screen and heading into some deep territory with the visual content. Showing a man living life behind bars, a family being raised without their father, and more, Meek dives into a situation that he was thrust into. Hopefully, that all comes to an end soon. Things are definitely starting to look up for Meek, who has taken an abundance of W's lately. This video is another win for him.