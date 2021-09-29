Meek Mill, Future, & Fabolous Said "Money Ain't No Issue" In Classic "Dreamchasers 3" Throwback

Meek Mill is about to deliver his brand new album Expensive Pain on October 1st -- this Friday. Therefore, it feels appropriate to highlight one of Meek's many mixtape classics, given that his Dreamchasers 3 project has officially turned the corner on its eighth year of existence. Though there are certainly many gems worth revisiting on the third chapter of his beloved series, it's hard to resist the stacked posse cut that is "Money Ain't No Issue," featuring Fabolous and Future.

Especially interesting given that his upcoming album is titled Expensive Pain, the ode to frivolous balling benefitted from an interesting blend of three stylistically different artists. Holding them together is a creepy harpsichord-driven banger, and Meek, Future, and Fab play their part in holding it down for the cause. While a standout verse will likely come down to personal preference, it's hard not to appreciate Fab's slick blend of clever punchlines and charismatic delivery, given a contemporary touch through the subtlest autotune.

Happy anniversary to Meek Mill's Dreamchasers 3, and sound off if you appreciate the Philly rapper's artistic evolution.

Quotable Lyrics

I done fucked around and got used to money

Fuck game I just use the money

All the suckers get is middle fingers

And the bum bitches get deuces from me

So if you getting money, I salute you I'm saluting

And if you getting mad I rebuke you, final solution