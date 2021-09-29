mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill, Future, & Fabolous Said "Money Ain't No Issue" In Classic "Dreamchasers 3" Throwback

Mitch Findlay
September 29, 2021 17:50
791 Views
41
4
2013 Meek Mill2013 Meek Mill
2013 Meek Mill

Money Ain't No Issue
Meek Mill Feat. Future & Fabolous

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Eight years ago, Meek Mill, Fabolous, and Future declared that "Money Ain't No Issue" on "Dreamchasers 3."


Meek Mill is about to deliver his brand new album Expensive Pain on October 1st -- this Friday. Therefore, it feels appropriate to highlight one of Meek's many mixtape classics, given that his Dreamchasers 3 project has officially turned the corner on its eighth year of existence. Though there are certainly many gems worth revisiting on the third chapter of his beloved series, it's hard to resist the stacked posse cut that is "Money Ain't No Issue," featuring Fabolous and Future.

Especially interesting given that his upcoming album is titled Expensive Pain, the ode to frivolous balling benefitted from an interesting blend of three stylistically different artists. Holding them together is a creepy harpsichord-driven banger, and Meek, Future, and Fab play their part in holding it down for the cause. While a standout verse will likely come down to personal preference, it's hard not to appreciate Fab's slick blend of clever punchlines and charismatic delivery, given a contemporary touch through the subtlest autotune.  

Happy anniversary to Meek Mill's Dreamchasers 3, and sound off if you appreciate the Philly rapper's artistic evolution. 

Quotable Lyrics

I done fucked around and got used to money
Fuck game I just use the money
All the suckers get is middle fingers
And the bum bitches get deuces from me
So if you getting money, I salute you I'm saluting
And if you getting mad I rebuke you, final solution

Meek Mill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  1
  4
  791
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Meek Mill Future Fabolous dreamchasers 3
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Meek Mill, Future, & Fabolous Said "Money Ain't No Issue" In Classic "Dreamchasers 3" Throwback
41
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject