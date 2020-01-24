Meek Mill is definitely playing us at this point, and having a blast doing it. Rumours about Meek's possible relationship with fashion designer Milan Harris, known as Milano, have been circulating for what feels like forever, and the rapper seems to be well aware of just how desperate the public is to know the truth about them. He's been having fun messing with his fans about where he and Milano stand, even intentionally misleading them to believe that he's the father of Milano's unborn child after they were seen attending the Bad Boys For Life premiere together. After seemingly indicating he was the man who impregnated Milano by tweeting, "Yeah I dumped in that," he clarified what he meant by "dump" all the while calling Milano a "queen" and admitting that he "love[s] getting on social media people nerves."

However, the rumoured couple were caught red-handed on Wednesday after some keen observers noticed a few matching details in both Meek and Milano's social media content. It seemed like these solid clues meant that the two of them could not deflect from the constant questions about their relationship any longer, but Meek has continued his teasing and tricks with his latest IG post.

On Friday, Meek posted a photo of the backseat of his car on Instagram, in which dozens of bouquets of roses can be seen piled up to the roof in the trunk of his car. Meek captioned the photo, "She like flowers 🤷🏾‍♂️......" but did not, of course, specify who "she" is. There's no way he didn't realize how much attention a vague caption like this would garner, making it seem like the man is just having the time of his life driving everyone crazy. It'd come as quite a shock if either Meek or Milano ever confessed to their relationship, unless "she" is a different mystery woman with an affinity for flowers...