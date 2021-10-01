mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill Flips A Nas Classic On "Intro (Hate On Me)"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2021 10:56
Intro (Hate On Me)
Meek Mill carries on the tradition with another strong album opener in "Intro (Hate On Me)."


Meek Mill has officially dropped off his new album Expensive Pain, and as fans have come to understand, the Philly rapper has somewhat of a penchant for hard-hitting intro tracks. On this latest drop, Meek carries on the tradition on "Intro (Hate On Me)", which finds him looking to the past and flipping the iconic instrumental from Nas and Diddy's "Hate Me Now."

After an eerie instrumental introduction, Meek comes out swinging over the familiar sample, letting fly a caffeinated flow that calls back to his mixtape energy. There's a palpable sense of hunger in Meek's delivery, and his bars defiantly challenge those with the audacity to send hateful thoughts in his direction. "I'm on a yacht with a bad thot, we got the streets in a headlock," he raps. "Ni**a tried to peep through the backyard, all he seen was the choppas and red dots."

Check out Meek Mill's brand new "Intro" right here, and sound off if you think it lives up to the reputation of his previous album openers.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on a yacht with a bad thot, we got the streets in a headlock
Ni*ga tried to peep through the backyard, all he seen was the choppas and red dots
I got my mama a black card, yeah, I really put on for the head knock

