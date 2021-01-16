Meek Mill has sustained a ton of success throughout his career and when you're successful, the money typically follows in a quick fashion. This is certainly true for Meek who has mostly used his money for the greater good. From helping out his community to creating scholarship funds, Meek makes sure to help those who are in need, even if sometimes his deeds get scrutinized on social media.

The artist also uses his money to treat himself to some of the finer pleasures in life. For instance, Meek is a big fan of jewelry and his collection is starting to get fairly extensive. Recently, the artist showed off his collection on Instagram and as you can see, there is a lot of heat here.

From an OVO owl to a Dreamchasers chain, Meek has been living a lavish lifestyle for a while. These chains and pendants are covered in gold and diamonds, which leads to a nice glow and sparkle. If you're a big jewelry person, you simply can't help but marvel at everything Meek has here.

With new music on the way, we're sure Meek will be looking to treat himself to some more ice and it will certainly be well deserved.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball