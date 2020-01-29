Since major record labels discovered that hip hop could be marketable and profitable, rappers have frequently trapped in contracts that function to their own detriment. These deals have been likened by rappers to slave contracts, as the executives and personnel of these major labels have tended to be white folk. After decades of this issue being exposed and the advent of new models for music distribution, artists have started arguing that there is no reason for them to be caught up in constraining arrangements anymore. The balance of power is shifting and a great deal of it has fallen into the hands of Meek Mill. He wants to wield it to make long-overdue changes in the game.

Back in July, it was announced that Meek's Dream Chasers label had been subsumed under the Roc Nation family. Now that the Philly rapper has found a trustworthy partner in Jay-Z, he is looking to build up his roster and set a new blueprint for hip hop. On Tuesday (Jan. 28), Meek tweeted: "Wassup with all these DIFFERENT RACE men got all these young black kids in slave contracts in the music business? Come get wit us you need help fixing ya situation #DC X #ROCNATION it’s literally stealing now we found something we can get rich off!"

In other Meek news, after performing in the Nipsey Hussle tribute at the Grammys on Sunday, he released a Roddy Ricch-assisted song, "Letter To Nipsey."