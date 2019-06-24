Meek Mill's barnstorming performances during the BET festivities this past weekend won't be forgotten anytime soon. Meek Mill was among the selected few who joined in commemorating Nipsey Hussle prior to the curtains being raised on Sunday night. Incidentally, he would retake the stage on 20 hours of rest, this time in the company of DJ Khaled, Jeremih and Lil Baby for a shorthanded rendition of "You Stay" without J. Balvin.

After fulfilling his performance quota, Meek Mill retook his seat in anticipation of several big announcements. For one, Championships was up against Astroworld, Ella Mai (Self-Titled), Everything Is Love, and Invasion of Privacy in a tightly-contested battle for "Album of The Year" honors. Secondly, Meek's name was also heralded in the category for "Best Male Hip Hop Artist," ceremoniously bestowed to Nipsey Hussle. Win or lose, Meek Mill was in a celebratory mood, as reflected by his activity monitor on Twitter.

By his own admission, Meek Mill wrote a few checks he would later regret (during the festivities). Apparently, Meek Mill wound up promising his mother and sister, a million dollars apiece via drunken text. Although he stands by the generous sentiment, Meek Mill is hopeful the women of his heart won't hold him to his word. In any case, Meek still has every intention of rewarding them with "something heavy" ASAP, just not a million apiece regrettably.