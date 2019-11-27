Back in the day, it seemed as if every rapper was working with a crew. Who doesn't want to be part of a budding movement? The list goes on, from NWA, the Firm, The Lox, D12, St Lunatics, Slaughterhouse, Goodie Mob, Disturbing Tha Peace, Ruff Ryders, and many more. Even newer artists enjoy the crew appeal, like Spillage Village, Black Hippy, YSL to name a few. Suffice it to say, the crew appeal runs deep. It's no surprise that Meek Mill got nostalgic about his own formative days during a Toronto Trip, posing with Drake, London On Da Track and Preme.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

“LOC” LIGHTS OUT CLICK WAS THE NAME OF MY FIRST RAP GROUP BACK IN THE DAY," writes Meek, posted up in a blue coat throwing up signs. Beside him stands Drake and Preme, allowing their Mob Ties energy to manifest for the camera. Between Meek's attire and his West-Coast slang-heavy crew name, it's no wonder Casanova slid into the comment section with some concerns. "MAN I THOUGHT YALL TURNT CRIP," he writes, as Yella Beezy makes a similar connection to the Crip movement.

While it's all in good fun, you have to wonder what the Lights Out Click might have sounded like back in the day. Back before Meek was putting in work in the name of social justice, when he was a hungry young rapper making a name on the Philly streets. Check out the picture below, as well as a few additional ones shared by London On Da Track.