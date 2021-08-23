His lyric about Steve Harvey's stepdaughter has been played and replayed by fans, but Meek Mill is doubling down that Lori Harvey is no longer a woman in his field of view. Meek Mill's bars on his Drake-assisted "Going Bad" hit caused a stir back in 2018 when it made an appearance on the Philadelphia rapper's acclaimed album Champions, but since that time, he's been switching up a few lyrics pertaining to Harvey.

"She said, "Oh, you rich rich?" ('You rich rich') / B*tch, I graduated, call me Big Fish (ballin') / I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that's Lori) / That's the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh)," Meek famously rapped.

Back in 2019, Meek was spotted at a club flipping his bars to say that he had taken Lori was no longer a woman that he was interested in because of her alleged relationship with Trey Songz at the time. He reiterated the line while performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam over the weekend. Thousands of fans in the crowd were reciting the lyrics and when it got to that particular portion of the song, the music got quiet as Meek made his voice clear.

"I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist / That's the only thing I wanted for Christmas," he stated. Meanwhile, Harvey has been happily in love with her A-list actor beau Michael B. Jordan as they occasionally flaunt their romance. Watch Meek's moment below.