Over one thousand hip-hop fans were excited to witness performances from one of the rising talents in the game, as well as an established figure this weekend. The University of Massachusetts, Amherst, had announced a concert from New York's rising star Lil Tjay, as well as Philadelphia veteran Meek Mill, for March 7. Unfortunately, the show did not go forward as expected after Meek reportedly pulled out at the last minute, with widespread speculation stating that it could be because of the low attendance rate.

Some sources state that the Mullins Center, where the two rappers were set to perform, was not even close to being sold out. Lil Tjay's show went off without a hitch but fans were disappointed that Meek Mill declined to hop on stage for the main event.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Although the concert did not go as planned, students were very cooperative. We are equally disappointed in Meek Mill’s decision not to perform. Refunds will be made available to ticketholders in the near future," said Brandi Hephner LaBanc, the vice chancellor for student affairs at UMass Amherst.

According to the report, an announcement was made to students after Lil Tjay finished his set that Meek Mill had "decided not to perform." The reason why was not specified.