Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine finally ran into each other over the weekend. While there are probably a few instances where they have cross paths without confronting each other, their night out in Atlanta was different. According to Meek Mill, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and his fleet of security, waited outside of the club by the parking lot for his arrival. Tekashi 6ix9ine, with his phone out, began verbally attacking Meek Mill who seemed caught off guard. Meanwhile, 6ix9ine's security held him back while he lunged towards Meek, kinda like how Pumba did Timon in the Lion King.

Anyways, Meek Mill is still reeling from the situation but it seems to have planted some new inspiration in his future releases. Live from the Rolls Royce, Meek Mill shared a snippet of new music that seemingly takes aim at Tekashi. "You a bitch, he a rat/ You on the 'Gram, like, who is that?" He raps on the record. Given the timeliness of the preview and the grin on Meek Mill's face when he hears that bar, in particular, it certainly sounds like he's airing out his grievances with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Despite the big showdown, that included 6ix9ine quoting Pooh Shiesty while berating Meek, Wack 100 declared that the Philly MC took an L. You could read more about that situation here.