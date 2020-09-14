Yep, we've also been waiting on new music from Meek Mill. Over the past few months, he's done more talking on the Internet in bubbling rivalries against 6ix9ine and Akademiks than he's dropped music. Thankfully, his focus has shifted and he seems to be heavy into album mode. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, he shared a glimpse of some fresh visuals he has for an upcoming song presumably titled, "Loyalty Over Royalty." Prior to that, he previewed a new track with Lil Durk and A Boogie.

As fans anticipate a new album, he gave fans a little taste of what he has in store in the coming months. The rapper hit the 'Gram with a quick video of himself freestyling over some beat he found on YouTube. It's an introspective verse that finds Meek addressing the deaths of family members, paranoia, and mistrust. It's an exciting preview as to what we can hopefully expect from Meek on his forthcoming follow-up to Championships.

The verse received immediate praise from fellow artists and even the Dream Chasers in-house producer Nick Papz who reflected on previously uploading Meek Mill-type beats on YouTube.

"Lol my meek type beats on YouTube back in the day all over there. Crazy how far we came lol," he commented.

Peep the freestyle below. Are you excited for new music from Meek? Sound off in the comments.