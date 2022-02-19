Meek Mill has become a frequent headliner, and not necessarily for good reason. Known to make some uneducated statements via his Twitter account, his newest offering fits the bill.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill has been involved with the music industry for well over a decade. His first major label dealings were with T.I.'s Grand Huztle, which took place back in 2009. Since that time, Meek has gained a hefty handful of notoriety from the big players in the industry and the financial landscape. One of the names attached to Meek Mill's rise in the rankings and seat in the proverbial room is Robert Kraft, billionaire owner of the NFL's New England Patriots.

As someone with the background, upbringing, and legal troubles Meek Mill has faced, one should be able to assume that he's learned more about his spot in the industry while recognizing the optics of his existence. This, however, couldn't be further from the case. Yet another tweet from Meek Mill, seemingly posted without pause for thought or awareness, has become a topic in the Twitterverse.

Comedian Lil Duval tweeted the following: "Real billionaires see humans as livestock. Remember that next time you glorify and praise one." Meek took exception to this and replied with a surface level analysis of his experiences. "I got some black,white asian billionaire friends ….. this a lie!"

Not only did Meek not delve into his own experiences with a clear lens, he blatantly disregarded this as a possibility. Fans were sure to remind him just how wrong he is on the situation:

At this point, it's become a bit difficult to ascertain if Meek is truly this ignorant, or if these are the sentiments he's been told to express. One can only hope he learns and grows out of it.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all your Hip Hop news and information.