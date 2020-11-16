It's been a minute since Meek Mill came through and dropped off a full-length studio album, with his acclaimed Championships project having closed out 2018 in a major way. Boasting songs like "Going Bad" with Drake, "On Me" with Cardi B, "What's Free" with Jay-Z and Rick Ross, "Uptown Vibes" with Fabolous and Anuel AA, not to mention additional guest appearances from Future, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Jeremih, and more, Meek's fourth studio album was immediately hailed as a return to form.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Meek Mill confirmed that he has been planning to release a new album before the end of the year, and given how quickly projects tend to arrive these days, we're inclined to believe him. If his word alone wasn't enough to entice, however, consider this latest promise recently made on Twitter, indicating that a "four pack" is on the way.

Unfortunately, the hype surrounding his new music was overshadowed by his involvement in a recent controversy, one that transpired following his attempt to increase the peace in his home city of Philadelphia. His comments ultimately drew the ire of local rapper Poundside Pop, who implored that Meek "pick a side" and banned him from North Philadelphia during an Instagram livestream. Naturally, Meek Mill did not reply to said ban with enthusiasm, opting instead to declare ownership of the entire Philidelphia hood -- a claim that some criticized as being counter-intuitive to his initial campaign of quelling the violence.

Perhaps finding himself side-tracked by the eternal distractions of social media, Meek Mill appears to have decided to take a quick break before his big release. "I'm deactivating til Friday when I got music out!!!!!!" he writes. While it's unclear as to whether he'll actually follow-up on that front, fans can take solace in knowing that they'll have four new Meek Mill tracks to bump this coming Friday -- are you excited to hear them?