Meek Mill Contributes An Explosive Verse & Hook To YBS Skola's "Blow A Bag"

Noah C
November 27, 2019 16:11
Blow A Bag
YBS Skola Feat. Meek Mill

The track appears on YBS Skola's new tape, "Minor Setback".


Last week, Baltimore rapper YBS Skola - member of the Young Ballers Shining collective - released a mixtape, Minor Setback. The title was drawn from a message her shared on Instagram after he was sentenced to five years without parole in a felony gun case. "Minor setback for a major comeback," he assured his followers. The 24-year-old was charged with seven counts three days before he released another tape, titled Truth. Skola likely wanted to make a grand exit by leaving his fans with enough material to keep in rotation during his absence. He had also been on house arrest for 16 months, so had plenty of time to record. 

Minor Setback's impact was amplified by a Meek Mill feature. He appears on the Maaly Raw-produced track, "Blow A Bag", and delivers explosive performances on both his verse and the hook. While Skola's vocals may not reach the same volume as Meek's, he comes through with bars just as hard. 

Quotable Lyrics

Ask them how they ain't rob me?
Fuck around and get bodied
N****s know this big bank got lawyer money, no problem
Beat a body in the court, run in there, do the shmoney dance like Bobby

- Meek Mill 

 

