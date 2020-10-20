This year may have been a rough one in a variety of ways, but damned if it didn't lead to some great music across the board. And it's not over yet. Several high profile projects are still set to arrive, including releases from Drake, J. Cole, and Meek Mill -- with the latter having confirmed as much on Twitter yesterday. Though he neglected to share any further details on the matter, Meek did reveal that he'd be dropping off his new album before 2020 wraps up.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Given how well-received his most recent project Championships was, fueled by hit singles like the Drake-assisted "Going Bad," the Rick Ross and Jay-Z assisted "What's Free," and the Fabolous and Anuel AA-assisted "Uptown Vibes." In fact, some have even deemed the album to be Meek's best work yet, raising the bar for him to follow-up in a major way. Though landing on a release date is strictly guesswork, it should be noted that Championships arrived at the end of November, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Meek repeat the tradition on his soon-to-be-released fifth album.

Astute fans were already aware that the wheels were in motion, especially after Drake slid into Meek's comment section to implore him to release his new single "Pain Away," which is rumored to feature guest appearances from Roddy Ricch and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Keep an eye out for that, as well as the untitled project, arriving later this year. Are you excited?