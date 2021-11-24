In the days since a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of any charges leveled against him after he admittedly shot and killed two people during a protest in August, 2020, the now 18-year-old has been one of the hottest subjects of media discussion.

And after an appearance on Fox News in which Rittenhouse said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, he reportedly met with former president Donald Trump.

Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

According to Trump, Rittenhouse and his family visited him at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, and is "really a nice young man."

In a recent Instagram post, Meek Mill used Rittenhouse's meeting with Trump, as well as another case in which another white man avoided jail time after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four teenagers, as examples of the United States' broken system.

"IT IS CLEAR TO SEE THAT THE SYSTEM IS TOTALLY DESIGNED TO DESTROY BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE! TV PROGRAMMING CANT HIDE IT ANYMORE…I DONT BELIEVE IN NOTHING I WAS TAUGHT IN HISTORY FROM PUBLIC SCHOOL ANYMORE NOW IM EDUCATED! THE SYSTEM IS THE SECOND STAGE OF SLAVERY AND THE GOVERNMENT FULLY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE IS DOES TO OUR PEOPLE NOT HAVING MONEY AND INCARCERATING MOST OF US!," Meek wrote. "I Was so caught in tryna overcome poverty/thestreets I never noticed how deep the system really is! PAY ATTENTION!"

