Over the last few years, numerous rappers have been contemplating the possibility of getting into the boxing ring for some real fights. Much of this started with Soulja Boy who challenged Chris Brown to a fight. Eventually, the fight never happened although many celebrities continued to train in the ring, just in case something ever popped off. With celebrity fights becoming more popular, it seems like more and more rappers are taking boxing seriously, and Meek Mill seems to be one of them.

Recently, Meek made his way to the ring where he could be seen putting in some serious work. In the clip below, Meek can be found in the ring throwing punches while working on his accuracy. His punches seemed to land decently hard, and it was very much like what we saw from Rick Ross recently.

Unfortunately, in true Twitter fashion, Meek was roasted for his appearance in the ring, although not for the reasons you would suspect. Instead of making fun of his punches, fans were quick to make fun of his legs, which appeared to be quite skinny in proportion with the rest of his body. In fact, some fans compared him to a child, which is pretty brutal.

You can check out what people had to say about Meek's skills, below. Also, let us know who you would like to see Meek fight in the ring.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company