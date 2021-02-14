At this point, everyone who spends time on the internet is aware of what happened on Saturday night between Meek Mill and 6ix9ine. 6ix9ine reportedly spotted Meek outside of a club in Miami, which eventually led to a shouting match between the two artists and their security teams. Both camps had footage of the ordeal which allowed onlookers to get both sides of events that transpired. These clips have since gone viral, and Meek has been active on Twitter, describing exactly what went down.

According to the artist, 6ix9ine's ambush was completely planned, and that the rainbow-haired rapper was actually angling to send Meek to prison. Meek Mill alleged that when he saw 6ix9ine, he was with police, and that they were hoping he would do something that was arrest-worthy.

"The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail!" Meek wrote.

The whole situation has turned out to be quite bizarre, especially when you consider how 6ix9ine was shouting Pooh Shiesty lyrics during the encounter. As a result, 6ix9ine has been roasted on social media, and it doesn't seem like the ridicule is going to stop anytime soon.

As for Meek, he has always been a huge 6ix9ine hater, so it's no surprise that the Tattle Tales rapper would target him in such a way. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest on this situation.

