Monica and Brandy broke the record on Instagram Live last night, matching up and attracting over 1.2 million sets of eyes for their battle on Verzuz. The two legendary ladies had the top viewership of any Verzuz battle to date and, according to Swizz Beatz, they even allegedly pulled in more fans than the MTV VMAs the night prior.

As fans celebrate the culture through the outstanding hits face-off between Brandy and Monica, Meek Mill admitted that he was checking out the event for a few reasons. Obviously, he loved hearing the nostalgic music played by both women, as well as the new heat that they presented, but he was quick to tell other viewers that he was also testing the field in other ways.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Hopping into the comments section, the Philadelphia rapper exposed himself, telling 1.2 million people that he was looking for the love of his life in the comments.

"I know my soul mate in here somewhere," wrote the 33-year-old. We're sure that, after he said this, his DMs were flooded with women trying to plead their case.

Meek Mill has historically had difficulty with love. He was famously romantically involved with Nicki Minaj and we all know how that ended. Most recently, he tried things with Milan Harris, a fashion designer, and things were going well for them as they welcomed a beautiful baby into the world. However, shortly after the birth of their son, the two broke up and called the end of their relationship.

Hopefully, this helped Meek find a new batch of women to head on dates with. He deserves to find the one.