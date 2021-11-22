This August, Meek Mill's debut mixtape Dreamchasers, celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Dreamchasers was the genesis for Meek Mill's career. From his early-2010s breakout as the face of Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group to his time in and out of prison, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper has given more than a decade to the game, and is transitioning from being one of the genre's hottest newcomers, to a bonafide veteran of hip hop.

His most recent album, Expensive Pain, examined the trials and tribulations of making it out of the streets of Philadelphia and into a lane where Meek is rubbing shoulders with Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft. Rapping about the most difficult parts of being rich and famous throughout Expensive Pain, Meek also sat down for a Haute Living cover story, and broke down what he says is his greatest luxury in life.

"Coming up from any situation that is worse. Actually achieving my dreams and believing in myself. Knowing that I have, that I do, is the greatest feeling. I knew that one day I was going to be a millionaire, that I was going to take care of my family. And I have; I’m successful," he told Haute. "I’ve carried my family out of poverty. I’m raising two sons. Those things make me happy. Nobody in my family ever went to college. I’m the first generation of people who even made it to a successful status of being past middle-class financials. That’s important to me, to be able to carry that weight. Obtaining that, manifesting that, is my greatest achievement."

While Meek is still subject to internet jokes, and is still dealing with bad record deals that cheated him out of millions of dollars, he has shifted lanes and has become a true Roc Nation businessman. He says his greatest achievement is being able to take care of his family, and despite the struggles detailed on Expensive Pain, it's clear he has provided for the people most important to him.

