Since Meek Mill was released from prison in 2018, he has dedicated himself to criminal justice reform. In particular, he has been drawing attention how mass incarceration disproportionately targets people of colour. On Saturday (Mar. 8), Meek showed on his Instagram Story that he still experiences this targeting himself even though he is a wealthy celebrity.

Meek was travelling in a PUMA-emblazoned private jet when he had to land in Miami for gas. What was supposed to be a quick stop turned into over-an-hour-long delay because security decided to search his jet and all the passengers' luggage - a decision which Meek attributed to racial profiling. "How many times we gotta be searched being black, man?" Meek said while filming security on the tarmac. "I be telling them the least y'all could do is give us an explanation for being searched. Y'already know we black - we be getting searched too much. All this shit, all our bags and shit got laid out. We just landed in Miami to pick up food and gas. Now they making us take all our bags out."

Fortunately, it seems Meek got to resume his trip without further trouble, as his next IG Story showed him dancing to Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign aboard the PJ.