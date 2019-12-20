Dreamchasers Records co-founder Meek Mill is calling out his fellow record company execs for financially taking advantage of fresh talent. The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to express some strong sentiments about predatory deals between labels and young artists in the music industry, emphasizing that kids from lower-income neighbourhoods are often the targets and comparing the conditions of these contracts to slavery. "What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?" he asked the Twitterverse. He vowed to make this a top priority as part of his 2020 New Years Resolutions, claiming that he would prove how legally sketchy these practices are. "We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids."

Meek went on to finish his thoughts on the matter a few hours later, clarifying, "It’s like industry lit .... then it’s lit lit .. it’s 2 different things." He also expressed how skeptical he is of everyone's intentions when it comes to the music business: "I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore ... everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing!"

If Meek is a man of his word, then some label folks out there should get ready to do some serious damage control right about now.