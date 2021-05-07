6ix9ine has been enjoying a prolonged stay in Florida as of late thanks to a string of performances around the state. Despite his status as a massive security risk, venues continue to have him back and it's made for an interesting few shows. What makes his stay in Florida interesting is the fact that Meek Mill is now in Miami where he is supposed to celebrate his 34th birthday.

As many of you already know, 6ix9ine and Meek got into a huge altercation the last time they were in the same vicinity as there was a big shouting match that ultimately went viral on social media. Now, according to TMZ, Meek is making sure lightning doesn't strike twice as the club hosting Meek's party, has effectively banned 6ix9ine from attending.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

For instance, Meek is supposed to spend tonight at the LIV nightclub in Miami and they will be very strict about not letting 6ix9ine into the show. Meek has numerous celebrity friends and they will all be attending the party. If 6ix9ine were to show up, it would certainly put a massive damper on things, so the ban is most definitely justified.

Despite this ban, there is no doubt that 6ix9ine is probably contemplating some sort of disruption although we'll just have to wait and see. For now, we hope Meek's party goes off without any problems.

