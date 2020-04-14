A new day, a new challenge taking over the internet. However this latest challenge may only be possible for a select few individuals, or rather, the wealthy. Meek Mill revealed on his Instagram page that he's accepted an "All In" challenge by way of Michael Rubin. Meek Mill and Rubin have a history of philanthropy together, and lest we forget, Rubin was also a big supporter and advocate for Meek Mill when the Philly rapper was still locked up and dealing with the justice system. Thus it seems these two are maintaining their friendship and their charitable work together.

Their latest efforts go towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping out those in need. Michael Rubin initially explained the challenge in his own video, before sending it Meek's way. The all-in challenge is a way for celebrities of all walks of life to give back, by donating something significant which will then be auctioned off for the fans, creating monetary support for those who need it most during the pandemic. Rubin's own donation is a "sports experience of a lifetime" as he explained in his video, he'll be sending one lucky fan to an array of different sporting events, with all expenses paid.

Meek Mill accepted Rubin's challenge almost right away, and made a video post explaining his donation to the All In challenge -- his 2018 Rolls Royce. This means you can now bid on Meek's Phantom by heading to Rubin's All In Challenge website.

"I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from @MichaelRubin," he wrote on his video post. "Go to the link in my bio to get in on the auction & bid on my own 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom that I’m putting up to help feed the hungry and those who need it during this wild time. Also, James Harden @KingJames @floydmayweather I challenge you to be ALL IN."