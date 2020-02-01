It looks like Meek Mill is about to make his London debut this Summer when he hits up this year’s Wireless Festival in July. It was announced this week that Meek Mill, who recently got off probation, will headline the final night of the 3-day festival, with A$AP Rocky & Skepta kicking things off on Friday and Saturday.

The festival, which takes place at Finsbury Park July 3-5, is entering its 15th year and has become one of England’s premiere music festivals with a strong focus on hip-hip. Along with the headliners, there's a slew of other artists set to take the stage that weekend, that including North Carolina sensation DaBaby, pop-punk rapper Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Compton's own Roddy Ricch, and Young Thug to name a few. There’s also some local talent as well like UK superstars AJ Tracey, Darkoo, J Hus, and more.

While ASAP Rocky will be a welcome addition to this year’s lineup after being locked up in Sweden last year, it’ll be Meek Mill’s first year at the fest now that he’s off probation and finally allowed to cross the pond.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be copped right here if interested. Check out Wireless Festival’s official site for more information.