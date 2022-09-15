Meek Mill has some new music on the way. Following news of the rapper's departure from Roc Nation, he began to plot out a release schedule as an independent artist, which includes 10 mixtapes and a $10M wager against any executive that counted him out, he started to unload some new music. On Friday, he shared "Early Mornings," which appears to kick off his new campaign



Meek Mill attends Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

It looks like Meek Mill isn't slowing down either. This morning, he revealed that he had a follow-up track in the cut in the form of a new freestyle over DJ Khaled's "God Did." The song is expected to drop on Thursday night at 6 p.m. and Meek appeared to tease some lyrics from the record. "Why would i wanna get that famous when I know mj was lonely when he died in his house? #goddid," he wrote.

While Meek Mill didn't appear on DJ Khaled's new album God Did, his presence was still felt on the project. While Jay-Z's verse on the title track of the song caught everyone's attention due to its sheer length, it was the mention of Meek Mill that sparked discussion. It was the first time that Hov detailed the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following his split from Roc Nation. "Me and Meek can never beef, I freed that n***a from a whole bid," Hov rapped on the record.

Look out for Meek's new freestyle dropping tonight.