It's been a while since Meek Mill delivered Championships, an album that some fans consider to be his finest body of work thus far. Now that several years have passed, many have been eager to see how Meek picks up his pace -- and it would appear the time has finally come.

Today, the rapper took to Instagram to unveil the album artwork, title, and release date to his next project -- Expensive Pain, officially due for release on October 1st. While he didn't share much about the tracklist, Meek certainly set a tone with the NSFW album artwork (based on a painting by Nina Chanel Abney), which you can check out right here. As of right now, Instagram has actually age-restricted Meek's artwork, which features animated depictions of the female anatomy.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

It will certainly be interesting to see where Meek goes on this one, lyrically speaking. In some of his recent releases, the rapper has been speaking on impactful topics -- his "Mandela Freestyle" comes to mind -- though it's unclear as to whether it will make the final tracklist. What does stand a strong chance, however, is Meek's "Blue Notes 2," which features a guest appearance from Lil Uzi Vert. It's also probable that he includes "Sharing Locations," featuring the Voice Of The Heroes tandem of Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Stay tuned for more details on Meek's Expensive Pain, which is set to kick off October with a release on the first of the month. Sound off in the comments if you're keen on tuning into another project from the Philadelphia hometown hero. And if so -- which topic would you like to see Meek tap into more: the expensive, or the pain?