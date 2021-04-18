In honor of the late legendary rapper DMX, Meek Mill wants Ruff Ryders in the New York area to ride out with him this Sunday, he announced on Twitter.

“We gotta have a ride out for DMX one of the reasons I ride!!!!!” Mill wrote earlier this month.

“We doing this ruff ryders ride out for X?” he added.

Saturday, Mill confirmed a date for the event, saying that it is going down on Sunday: “Tomar we doing this shit for X …… NYC WHATS UP …. the whole east coast let’s get it!!!!! Real ruff Ryder shit 'ride or die' I’m backing my 'supreme bike' out !”



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

DMX passed away at the age of 50, earlier this month, after suffering a heart attack. He is set to receive a public memorial at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 24.

In the wake of his death, countless fans, friends, and collaborators shared powerful tributes to the late rapper on social media.

"Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," his family wrote in a statement announcing his passing. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX.

