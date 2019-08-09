Rick Ross' wildly-anticipated album Port Of Miami 2 is finally here and we're able to dive into it with fervour this weekend. Last night, the rapper held a special party to celebrate the release, inviting some of his closest friends to the fest. Meek Mill, who is featured on the project, was there and so was famed talk show host Wendy Williams. Williams has been part of the hip-hop community for years, commenting on the genre decades ago on her radio programs. When she stopped by to say hello to her friends, Wendy pulled in for a kiss and Meek Mill was seriously uncomfortable from the look of it.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

As reported by Page Six, Wendy leaned in to kiss Meek Mill when he looked like he had seen a ghost. The photos show Wendy giving the rapper a smooch on the cheek with Meek looking all wide-eyed as a result. Perhaps she had said some crazy shit before? Who knows...

Williams was also photographed with Rick Ross at the event, partying hard to celebrate the album release. She's been having a rough year with the divorce and all but these last few months have been solid for Wendy. She appears to be having a Hot Girl Summer and you can't really blame her for that.

What do you think Meek Mill was thinking when she leaned in for a kiss?



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images