Meek Mill & Vory Join Forces For "Middle Of It" Music Video

Following the release of his latest project, "Quarantine Pack," Meek Mill teamed up with Vory to drop a visual for "Middle Of It."

Nearly one month after releasing his latest project, Quarantine Pack — a four-song EP featuring 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, and Vory that was released on November 20 — Meek Mill is back with a lavish new visual for the track, "Middle Of It."

The video starts off with Meek flexing his icy chains, smoking, and standing in front several parked Bentleys and Phantoms. From there, the shots periodically segue into shots of cash wads and footage from at 21 Savage’s ’70s-themed 28th birthday party in Atlanta earlier this year, intentionally giving viewers major FOMO.

The consistent variety of visual effects used in this video are hard to keep up with, in the best way possible — there is never a dull moment. Between the creative insertion of photos, drawing scribbles, paper roses, and trippy fadeaway transitions, the video will have your eyes glued to it from beginning to end and seriously tuned in to the lyrics.

Watch the full video above.