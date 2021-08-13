It should have been a celebratory moment in Meek Mill's comments after the Philadelphia rapper announced that he had accepted the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award, becoming the first rapper to earn the prize. However, after he made a typo in his caption and referred to a Smith & Wesson firearm as a "Smith & Western," Tory Lanez felt like correcting him on his grammar, which backfired.

"Smith & Wesson," wrote Tory, letting Meek know that he had written the wrong word.

"It's called 'meek flow,'" responded Meek, seemingly upset about Tory using a similar flow to his on his latest freestyle. Meek isn't the only person to have taken note of the similarities in their flows. He continued, "Say congrats or something weirdo lol."

"It wasn't that deep," argued Tory. "Just ain't want u to look dumb. Congrats tho bozo."

"Stand tall Tory," replied Meek. "It's kinda of deep you tryna help me wit my spelling and you know for a fact I don't fuck wit you right now..."



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Their issues seemingly stem from Tory's latest freestyle, which many have used to argue that he's taking some of Meek's flows. Similarly, on one of Tory's recent songs, fans thought he was stealing flows from EST Gee.

Check out the heated exchange below and let us know what you think.