Meek Mill garners a heavy amount of negative attention from his antics and his presence on Twitter. He has a tendency to say some out of pocket things, or contribute to movements that don't really align with the views of the masses. One thing that seems to never waver, though, is how seriously he approaches every beat he jumps on.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek's most recent full body of work, Expensive Pain, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. The features list was an extensive and varied one, including the likes of Kehlani, Young Thug, Vory, Giggs, Lil Uzi, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz and more. With producers like Cardo handling instrumentation, it's no surprise that fans thoroughly enjoyed the sonic landscape of the project. It was Meek in his element, surrounded by accentuating pieces that fit him well.

In a new snippet, we hear Meek Mill trading verses with Brooklyn native (and Bobby Shmurda affiliate) Rowdy Rebel. The short glimpse sounds like a hungry and prepared Meek, one of his fanbases favorite variants of his style. The track is fast paced, abrasive, and hard-hitting, which is fitting for Rowdy Rebel as well. While Rowdy hasn't had an opportunity to drop an album yet, due to spending a stint incarcerated and label issues, his mixtapes keep the same energy displayed in this brief showing:

