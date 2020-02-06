Meek Mill already appears to be finished with his feud against Nicki Minaj, shifting the focus back onto his music, but if ever he wants some help in handling the situation permanently, he can give Chicago rapper 600Breezy a call. In a since-deleted tweet, the Black Disciples member suggested that he has the right connections to get rid of Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's new husband, for good.

Taking Meek Mill's side in the heated battle between former lovers, 600Breezy turned heads with a single tweet, offering to make some calls for a minimal price. As reported by Highsnobiety, the rapper wrote, "Aye Meek for a small fee I kno some n***as that'll make her a widow. I'm just the messenger."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In order to erase any evidence, 600Breezy appears to have clicked the delete button, which was the smart thing to do. However, that wasn't before people began reacting to the threat. With Minaj sporting one of the most loyal fanbases in the entire music industry, there's a good number of people split on who to support here. Those supporting Mill are generally fed up with the dramatic attacks Minaj continually pulls. Alternatively, the fans taking Nicki's side are buying into the vicious accusations of domestic abuse that she hammered home yesterday.

Are you riding with Meek or Nicki?