Meek Mill & Moneybagg Yo Team Up On "Hot"

It's Expensive Pain season. Meek Mill just dropped off his fifth studio album on Friday after months of teasing a new project. The rapper led the campaign with a slew of freestyles that he sporadically dropped on YouTube. Once "Flamers Flow" dropped, Meek was in full album mode but he kept most details surrounding the project under wraps until the week prior.

Meek's project brings together a solid mix of collaborators from R&B stars like Brent Faiyaz to two of the hottest rappers in the game, Lil Durk and Lil Baby. However, it's Moneybagg Yo that comes through for Meek Mill with one of the best tracks on the project, "Hot." Produced by Dream Chasers in-house producer Nick Papz, Meek and Moneybagg Yo deliver an excellent joint to flex with.

Check out the latest record from Meek Mill and Moneybagg Yo below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit the switch, let the stick blow

To ride this wave, you need a big boat

Poppin' shit 'cause I was piss po'

Hotter than grandmama Crisco