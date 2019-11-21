At the top of the month, Meek Mill sent out one tweet looking to pull in a billionaire partner who could help him to elevate the education system in his home town of Pennsylvania. "Since they got like 30 abandoned schools in Philly," he wrote. "Can we buy one and build a super school in our own neighborhood! I hang wit a lot of billionaires that really care about education. all we need is one school to start!"



Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Meek's love for his city has never ben questioned has he's held annual back to school drives that give school supplies to hundreds of youth before they head back to school. In light of Meek's one tweet, his friend Michael Rubin came through to help the city's education system become that much stronger.

"We care about education a lot," Michael said during her visit to The Breakfast Club. "I don't know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We're actually gonna commit, between Meek and I in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year." Michael also agreed that he'd donate $100,000 to the show's #Change4Change initiative. DJ Envy and Charlamagne upped the ante when they suggested that they would wear 76ers merch once a week (since Michael owns shares of the team) for the rest of this year's NBA season if he made his donation $125,000.

Watcht the full clip below.