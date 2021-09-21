Just last week, Phildelphia rapper Meek Mill announced his upcoming album Expensive Pain would drop on October 1st.

To assist in the rollout process, Meek went up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and brought fellow Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert with him to perform their recent release, "Blue Notes 2."

Meek with a hat pulled down low and his hoodie over it, gave us an emotion-packed performance and killed his verses, changing flows and riding the instrumental while Lil Uzi Vert skated through his parts of the record crouched amidst the smoke and strobe lights flashing across the stage. Hitting his signature shoulder roll towards the end, Uzi played the perfect Pippen to Meek's Jordan and the two were showered with applause as they ended the performance and Uzi gave us a shy smile over Fallon's shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

"Blue Notes 2" which will be included on Meek's Expensive Pain album, is just a hint at what's to come for both rappers. Meek has been more clear with what his next couple of months will look like, dropping album art and the aforementioned release date, while Uzi fans are still a little bit in the dark.

Coming off the unveiling of his collection with NIGO'S Human Made label, Uzi has previewed new music in a video shot by Erykah Badu and a potential Baby Pluto x Drake collab was teased in some shaky Instagram footage a couple of weeks ago. All of this comes in advance of The Pink Tape, a nearly-mythical mixtape Uzi claims is on the way but we'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, while Meek prepares for his album cycle, Uzi has been in the gym getting absolutely shredded. Check out his insane gym routine here and let us know if you're looking forward to Expensive Pain in the comments.

