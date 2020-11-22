Meek Mill & Lil Durk Share Lavish Visual For "Pain Away"

Meek Mill & Lil Durk flex their "Pain Away" in new music video.

Meek Mill came through with a 4-track EP on Friday called Quarantine Pack and fans were extremely excited to take it all in considering Meek has been fairly quiet over the last little while. Perhaps the biggest standout on this EP is the track "Pain Away" which features the likes of Chicago star Lil Durk. This track speaks about the pain both artists have gone through during their come-ups and how the money and fame have allowed them to forget, at least momentarily, about their respective pasts.

Recently, the two unleashed a music video for the track, which can be viewed in the clip above. As you can see, the video depicts Meek Mill outside in numerous environments as he flexes his cash, his cars, his home, chains, and even a private jet. Eventually, Lil Durk joins in on the fun as he and Meek trade bars about their lived experiences. The visuals do a great job at matching the lyrical content, and if you're a fan of either of these artists, this video is a must-watch.

