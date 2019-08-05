There isn't a city that's as lit as the 6ix right now. Toronto is coming off of Caribana weekend which bled into Drake's OVO Fest. The two-day festival kicked off last night with a big dose of nostalgia. Drizzy essentially booked the Millenium tour to make its way to Toronto last night which included performances from B2K, Ying Yang Twins, and more. Tonight is the big night with 6ix God himself set to take the stage but you already know he has way more in store for the fans.

Expect to see some of the biggest names in hip-hop hit the stage tonight at day two of OVO Fest. Drake's always brought out massive guests at the festival but tonight, expect to see Lil Baby, Offset, and Meek Mill. Baby was in Toronto for VELD Festival on Sunday, August 4th so it seems likely we'll catch him at OVO Fest. He shared a photo of himself with Offset on Instagram while quoting Gucci Mane. Offset wasn't performing this weekend in Toronto but Cardi performed at the same festival so it would make sense if Drake brought both of them on stage, solely based on proximity.

Meek Mill, who was recently granted a new trial, also hinted at his arrival in the 6ix. "I’m off probation I should be able to get in Toronto easy the gang: let’s gooooooo," he wrote.

Who else do you think Drake is bringing out for OVO Fest? Sound off in the comments.