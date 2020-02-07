mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill & Justin Timberlake Hope To Inspire On "Believe"

Erika Marie
February 07, 2020 00:06
Keep your head up.


Back in October 2019, Justin Timberlake shared that he had new music on the way with both Meek Mill and SZA. In December, Meek continued to tease his collaboration with the Man of the Woods singer by sharing a black and white clip that suggested they were filming the music video for their single. On Friday, (February 7), the superstar pair have delivered their song "Believe," a track that Meek said is "for motivational purposes only."

The prison reform advocate was recently engaged in a nasty war of words with his ex-Nicki Minaj on Wednesday (February 5), but he ended things by denying the accusations against him and looking forward to his future with his pregnant girlfriend Milan Harris. Continuing on this message of positivity, "Believe" is presented as an edifying, inspirational collaboration for the masses. Give it a spin and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Follow your dreams not your addictions
How we gon' follow our dreams locked in a prison
They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness
Deprive me out of my dreams but I'm relentless

