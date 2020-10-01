A bill that the organization petitioned heavily for has been signed into law and will change how probation is handled in the Golden State.
They've been putting in long hours as they've worked diligently to help change the criminal justice system, and now those involved with REFORM Alliance are celebrating a monumental victory. It's reported that Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Michael Rubin's brainchild has aided in a new California bill being signed into law with the help of Governor Gavin Newsom. TMZ reports that AB 1950 will make a smoother pathway for former Californians to leave their pasts behind them now that the probation system has been amended.
Under the new law, it's reported that "adult probation sentences to a maximum of 1 year for misdemeanor, and 2 years for felony offenses." The theory is that with shorter probationary periods, the less likely it is for someone to violate their probation. "This is exactly why we created REFORM -- to change laws and create a smarter criminal justice system focused on rehabilitation and redemption all while keeping communities safe," said Rubin. "We’re grateful for Governor Newsom and Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove’s commitment to making such meaningful change in California and we hope it sets a necessary precedent for state leaders across the country."
On the REFORM Alliance Instagram page, the organization wrote, "MAJOR REFORM VICTORY! California enacts #AB1950. This bill will help put hundreds of thousands of Californians on probation in positions to succeed and exit the criminal justice system for good. Thank you @GavinNewsom!"
[via]